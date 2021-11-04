Frigid and Frosty!

Clear skies and frigid temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s across the Heartland this morning. It may be a frosty start for some areas as well especially on vehicles windshields. Despite the cold morning, clear skies will turn into sunny skies heading further into today. Sun will help warm temperatures up quicker by the afternoon with highs ranging from the low to mid 50s.

Clear skies stay across the Heartland tonight which will lead to another evening with subfreezing temperatures by Friday morning. Plan on frost present tomorrow as well. Friday will be sunny with temperatures slightly warmer in the mid to upper 50s.

The weekend is looking great with sunshine and temps in the lower 60s on Saturday and the mid 60s on Sunday. We will continue a warming trend stating off next week into the upper 60s! Rain will arrive near the end of the week.

-Lisa

