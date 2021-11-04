Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, November 4.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 13

Total cases - 12,420

Total deaths - 169

Franklin County

New cases - 7

Total cases - 7,528

Total deaths - 107

