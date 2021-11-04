Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 as of...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, November 4.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 13
  • Total cases - 12,420
  • Total deaths - 169

Franklin County

  • New cases - 7
  • Total cases - 7,528
  • Total deaths - 107

