Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 20 new COVID-19 cases
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, November 4.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 13
- Total cases - 12,420
- Total deaths - 169
Franklin County
- New cases - 7
- Total cases - 7,528
- Total deaths - 107
