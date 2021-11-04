First Alert Thursday Forecasdt

A cool but very quiet pattern in place for now, as surface high pressure slowly moves across the Midwest. Today will be cool but sunny and not too breezy….and tonight will be clear, cold and frosty again with daybreak lows just below freezing. Over the next few days building high pressure aloft, combined with winds switching to the south, will make for a gradual but significant warming trend.

The upcoming ‘first weekend’ of November looks cool but dry and pleasant….with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the low to mid 30s. By early next week we’ll likely be seeing highs near 70 again, at least for a few days. Later in the week an upper trough approaches from the west, with a cooler southwest breeze and more clouds, but rain chances look to remain quite low until Wednesday night or Thursday of next week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.