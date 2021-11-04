Heartland Votes
First Alert: Cold, frosty morning

After a frosty morning for some, a warmer afternoon is ahead.
After a frosty morning for some, a warmer afternoon is ahead.(Robert Thomas)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Wake-up temperatures are frigid in the upper 20s to low 30s across the Heartland this morning.

It could also be a frosty start to the day for some areas, especially on vehicle windshields.

Sunshine will help warm temps quickly this afternoon, with highs ranging from the low to mid 50s.

Skies will be clear tonight, which will lead to another night with subfreezing temperatures by Friday morning.

Frost will again be possible.

Friday will be sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The weekend is also looking sunny with highs in the lower 60s on Saturday and the mid 60s on Sunday.

The warming trend continues in to next week with highs in the upper 60s.

Rain is possibly near the end of next week.

