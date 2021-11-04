Heartland Votes
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 7 new cases of COVID-19, Pediatric Pfizer Clinic

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department announced that seven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported as of Thursday, November 4.

Saline County

  • Female: one in their teens, one in their 30′s, one in their 50′s, one demographics unknown-case status in progress
  • Male: one in their 50′s
  • Total cases - 4,676
  • Total deaths- 71

Gallatin County

  • Male: one in their 50′s
  • Total cases - 882
  • Total deaths- 9

White County

  • Female: one in their 30′s
  • Total cases - 3,074
  • Total deaths - 33

The Egyptian Health Department also announced that they will be offering three Pediatric Pfizer Vaccination clinics next week.

The clinics will be held in White County, Gallatin County and Saline County.

Egyptian Health Dept. announces it will hold Pediatric Pfizer Clinics next week.
Egyptian Health Dept. announces it will hold Pediatric Pfizer Clinics next week.(Egyptian Health Department)

To make an appointment, click here.

