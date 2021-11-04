Egyptian Health Dept. reports 7 new cases of COVID-19, Pediatric Pfizer Clinic

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department announced that seven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported as of Thursday, November 4.

Saline County

Female: one in their teens, one in their 30′s, one in their 50′s, one demographics unknown-case status in progress

Male: one in their 50′s

Total cases - 4,676

Total deaths- 71

Gallatin County

Male: one in their 50′s

Total cases - 882

Total deaths- 9

White County

Female: one in their 30′s

Total cases - 3,074

Total deaths - 33

The Egyptian Health Department also announced that they will be offering three Pediatric Pfizer Vaccination clinics next week.

The clinics will be held in White County, Gallatin County and Saline County.

Egyptian Health Dept. announces it will hold Pediatric Pfizer Clinics next week. (Egyptian Health Department)

