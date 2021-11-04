Disappearance of Franklin Co., Ill. man under investigation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is working to find a missing Orient, Illinois man.

Joshua Brock was last seen leaving his home on a bicycle at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 9.

Family members have not spoken to him since.

According to Franklin County Chief Deputy Kyle Bacon, it was not uncommon for Brock to be seen biking throughout many communities in the county.

Bacon said Brock’s disappearance is under investigation because there is a concern in the amount of time the 34-year-old has been missing and the lack of information on his whereabouts.

Two detectives have been assigned to the investigation.

A number of interviews have been conducted and searches by law enforcement have been made in the county, but there has not been any sign of Brock.

Private searches have also been made in rural areas of Franklin County. Organizers have been in touch with the sheriff’s office and share any information they learn.

Brock has blue eyes and brown hair, weighs 260 pounds and is 5-feet-11-inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt with ‘Exercise?’ printed on the front.

Below are photos showing what he was wearing.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said this photo shows what Joshua Brock was wearing when he disappeared on Oct. 9. (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Joshua Brock was last seen leaving his Orient, Ill. home on a bicycle on Saturday, October 9. (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

The bike Brock was riding is a gold colored older style 10-speed with curled handle bars.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to let them know if they saw Brock on Oct. 9 or later, spotted his bicycle or any information about his disappearance.

Bacon said no amount of information is too small or insignificant, it could help lead detectives to Brock.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at 618-438-4841

