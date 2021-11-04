Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Deputies: Baby born inside hoarding home, fentanyl found

By Lesya Feinstein and 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Evansville parents are in jail on neglect charges after deputies say they were called to a home for a welfare check.

Deputies were called to a home in the 4500 block of Crestview Drive after they say they got a tip from a caller that the parents’ newborn baby was in danger.

According to the caller, the baby had not received any medical care since birth.

When authorities showed up, they say the homeowner, 33-year-old Clifford Johns II, shut the front door.

“When we arrived there, we were met by one of the parents, the father, who immediately shut the door on our deputies,” Sheriff Dave Wedding said.

Authorities then got a search warrant for 31-year-old Sasha Drake, who was also inside the home. They say she was wanted for failure to appear.

When deputies searched the home, they say they saw trash and hoarding throughout the home from the floor to the ceiling. They also say there were insects inside, and there was no power when temperatures were in the 30s.

“We didn’t see a place for the baby to even lay down on, no bed, no bassinet, we don’t know where the baby would sleep,” Wedding said.

They took Drake into custody and spoke with the father, Johns.

Johns told deputies their baby was born on October 31 inside the home.

During a second search, authorities say they also found drug paraphernalia, a pill bottle with aluminum foil with a white powdery substance inside, along with an unused syringe.

Officials say that white substance later tested positive for fentanyl.

According to an affidavit, Drake admitted to using meth and heroin while pregnant. She also said she didn’t take the child to the hospital before or after the birth because she knew the Department of Child Services would take her baby away.

“Surely we’re going to take the child away because that’s in the child’s best interest,” Wedding said. “That’s what we as a government entity need to do to protect people that can’t protect themselves. This is a classic case of that, if the child would have been left in that home, it could have died.”

Sheriff Wedding tells 14 News the baby is a girl. He says she has meth in her system and has to go through the withdrawal process.

“It’s frustrating for law enforcement to know this occurs every day, especially as a parent and grandparent,” Wedding said.

Both Drake and Johns are booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on neglect and drug charges.

Documents show both have lengthy criminal histories. They show Drake has several prior drug arrests, while Johns has several prior battery arrests.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Piedmont Police officer Woodrow Massa is on unpaid administrative leave after he was charged...
Piedmont police officer facing charges of sexual abuse, harassment
Top from left: William E. Tabor, Chelsey Doss and James Kortz. Bottom from left: Tyanna R....
6 people arrested in connection with man’s murder in Paducah
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
From left: Shane Anthony Lee Shafer and Amber Dawn Chasten were charged in connection with a...
2 arrested in connection with Cape Girardeau Co. burglary

Latest News

Thousands of dollars lost after two people in the heartland purchased vehicle service contracts.
VSA Investigation
SIU Micro-Bites team looking to create NASA's next food source.
SIU team is looking to create NASA’s next food source while in space
For the first time ever, the Portageville Police Department is taking part in No-Shave November.
Portageville PD uses No-Shave November to raise money for Shop with a Cop program
Rich Roark speaks with a customer about resourcing hunting ammunition.
Ammunition shortage effect on Heartland business
The Southeast Missouri Food Bank saw an uptick in people coming in for food in the last three...
Heartland food banks, pantries see more people coming in for food