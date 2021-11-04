Cape County Park Holiday of Lights continues in 2021

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape County Park drive-thru Holiday of Lights will go on as planned in 2021.

The Holiday of Lights begins the day after Thanksgiving and continues until January 1.

“This year is more important than ever,” County Park Board Chairman Joey Keys said in a release. “Coronavirus has altered many plans for holiday events, and the Holiday drive-through display is the perfect way for families to enjoy some Holiday cheer in the comfort of their car.”

The display is featured at the Cape County North Park near the Missouri Conservation Department.

“The reservations for display spots have already been strong from area businesses and individuals,” Park Superintendent Bryan Sander said in a release.

According to the county, the cost to reserve a spot at the park for a holiday display is $100.

“Many repeat sponsors sign up early to make sure they get their typical spot, but there are many good locations available,” said Sander.

Participants are expected to have their displays up by November 24.

A joint effort between the County Park Board, the County Commission and the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, the light display began in 1987.

It has drawn visitors from all areas of southeast Missouri.

