Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape County Park Holiday of Lights continues in 2021

The Holiday of Lights display is featured at the Cape County North Park near the Missouri...
The Holiday of Lights display is featured at the Cape County North Park near the Missouri Conservation Department.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape County Park drive-thru Holiday of Lights will go on as planned in 2021.

The Holiday of Lights begins the day after Thanksgiving and continues until January 1.

“This year is more important than ever,” County Park Board Chairman Joey Keys said in a release. “Coronavirus has altered many plans for holiday events, and the Holiday drive-through display is the perfect way for families to enjoy some Holiday cheer in the comfort of their car.”

The display is featured at the Cape County North Park near the Missouri Conservation Department.

“The reservations for display spots have already been strong from area businesses and individuals,” Park Superintendent Bryan Sander said in a release.

According to the county, the cost to reserve a spot at the park for a holiday display is $100.

“Many repeat sponsors sign up early to make sure they get their typical spot, but there are many good locations available,” said Sander.

Participants are expected to have their displays up by November 24.

A joint effort between the County Park Board, the County Commission and the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, the light display began in 1987.

It has drawn visitors from all areas of southeast Missouri.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Heartland basketball referee is rethinking his time on the court after being attacked in the...
Heartland referee speaks out after attack
Top from left: William E. Tabor, Chelsey Doss and James Kortz. Bottom from left: Tyanna R....
6 people arrested in connection with man’s murder in Paducah
Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and closed at 7 p.m.
RESULTS: Mo. special elections
The area at Highway 74 and South West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau could soon become the...
Community leader proposes urban farm in Cape Girardeau’s south side
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Calvin Jones discusses job opportunities at the job center.
Kennett Job Center hosts hiring event
Michelle Dietzel, an SIU sophomore, speaks out after being a victim of gun violence.
SIU student speaks out after being a victim of gun violence
The first steps in construction plans for a new historic village at Fort Massac State Park are...
Building demolition underway at Fort Massac for new historic project