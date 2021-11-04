Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Another cold night ahead for the Heartland

By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a lot of sunshine across the Heartland today however, even with all this sunshine, temperatures were cool for this time of the year. For this evening, skies will remain clear and temperatures will drop rapidly after sunset. Readings will fall into the lower to middle 30s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 20s in most areas.

Friday will start off very frosty with clear skies in most areas. There may be some patchy fog in a few areas early tomorrow. We will enjoy another sunny afternoon with highs reaching the middle to upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Heartland basketball referee is rethinking his time on the court after being attacked in the...
Heartland referee speaks out after attack
Top from left: William E. Tabor, Chelsey Doss and James Kortz. Bottom from left: Tyanna R....
6 people arrested in connection with man’s murder in Paducah
Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and closed at 7 p.m.
RESULTS: Mo. special elections
Piedmont Police officer Woodrow Massa is on unpaid administrative leave after he was charged...
Piedmont police officer facing charges of sexual abuse, harassment
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 5 p.m. for 11/4.
First Alert 5pm forecast for 11/4
Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 11/4.
First Alert 4pm forecast for 11/4
Your First Alert forecast at noon for 11/4.
First Alert noon forecast for 11/4
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Forecast