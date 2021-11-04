Another cold night ahead for the Heartland

Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a lot of sunshine across the Heartland today however, even with all this sunshine, temperatures were cool for this time of the year. For this evening, skies will remain clear and temperatures will drop rapidly after sunset. Readings will fall into the lower to middle 30s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 20s in most areas.

Friday will start off very frosty with clear skies in most areas. There may be some patchy fog in a few areas early tomorrow. We will enjoy another sunny afternoon with highs reaching the middle to upper 50s.

