Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ammunition shortage effect on Heartland business

Rich Roark speaks with a customer about resourcing hunting ammunition.
Rich Roark speaks with a customer about resourcing hunting ammunition.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - With a national shortage of gun ammunition, hunters are finding it harder to acquire rounds for the hunting season.

However, one heartland store that caters to the outdoors is finding new ways to meet the demand for a lack of supplies.

“We try to supply things here that you can’t go anywhere else and get,” said Rich Roark, the general manager at Armstrong Outdoors.

He said with a shortage of hunting rounds and other supplies, he offers his customers other opportunities.

“With our big and tall camo, our hunting trips, you know the selection of live bait and stuff we have. You know that’s all ways to make up for the shortcomings everywhere else.”

He said he doesn’t know exactly why there’s a bullet shortage, but because of it, it’s bringing other outdoor business closer.

“We’re in touch with the stores local to us. We’re friends with most of them,” he said. “So we kind of get updates from them on what’s available.”

“I’m just hoping that I can make what I have last for a little while.”

Duck hunter Levi Lewis said he’s dealing with the shortage by utilizing old stock.

“I’ve got ammunition left over from last year. A handful of boxes,” Lewis said.

He recommended to folks who are running low, to buy it when they find it, or borrow from a friend.

“When you’re out, make sure you check all the stores to see if you can find anything,” he said. “If you can, stock up while you can because it may be here sometime it may not.”

Roark said hunting is a family tradition, and regardless of high prices, gathers will still enjoy the season.

“We gotta have these products available to them, because that’s what’s the spark for all of it.”

The next hunting season in Missouri is for deer hunting, and it starts on November 13.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Heartland basketball referee is rethinking his time on the court after being attacked in the...
Heartland referee speaks out after attack
Top from left: William E. Tabor, Chelsey Doss and James Kortz. Bottom from left: Tyanna R....
6 people arrested in connection with man’s murder in Paducah
Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and closed at 7 p.m.
RESULTS: Mo. special elections
Piedmont Police officer Woodrow Massa is on unpaid administrative leave after he was charged...
Piedmont police officer facing charges of sexual abuse, harassment
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Latest News

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank saw an uptick in people coming in for food in the last three...
Heartland food banks, pantries see more people coming in for food
Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is investigating an injury collision involving a vehicle striking...
Kentucky State Police investigating injury collision at Marshall Co. Elementary School
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Holiday of Lights will return to Cape County Park North this year.
Holiday of Lights to return to Cape County Park North