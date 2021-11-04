Ammunition shortage effect on Heartland business

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - With a national shortage of gun ammunition, hunters are finding it harder to acquire rounds for the hunting season.

However, one heartland store that caters to the outdoors is finding new ways to meet the demand for a lack of supplies.

“We try to supply things here that you can’t go anywhere else and get,” said Rich Roark, the general manager at Armstrong Outdoors.

He said with a shortage of hunting rounds and other supplies, he offers his customers other opportunities.

“With our big and tall camo, our hunting trips, you know the selection of live bait and stuff we have. You know that’s all ways to make up for the shortcomings everywhere else.”

He said he doesn’t know exactly why there’s a bullet shortage, but because of it, it’s bringing other outdoor business closer.

“We’re in touch with the stores local to us. We’re friends with most of them,” he said. “So we kind of get updates from them on what’s available.”

“I’m just hoping that I can make what I have last for a little while.”

Duck hunter Levi Lewis said he’s dealing with the shortage by utilizing old stock.

“I’ve got ammunition left over from last year. A handful of boxes,” Lewis said.

He recommended to folks who are running low, to buy it when they find it, or borrow from a friend.

“When you’re out, make sure you check all the stores to see if you can find anything,” he said. “If you can, stock up while you can because it may be here sometime it may not.”

Roark said hunting is a family tradition, and regardless of high prices, gathers will still enjoy the season.

“We gotta have these products available to them, because that’s what’s the spark for all of it.”

The next hunting season in Missouri is for deer hunting, and it starts on November 13.

