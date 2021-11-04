Heartland Votes
Advertisement

2 drivers injured in head-on crash at McCracken Co. intersection

Interstate 24 eastbound traffic is moving again near the 55 mile marker after concrete spilled...
Interstate 24 eastbound traffic is moving again near the 55 mile marker after concrete spilled onto the road.(WAFB)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at an intersection.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of John L. Puryear Drive and Hovekamp Road around 5:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 4.

They say a gray 2009 Jetta Volkswagen, driven by a 27-year-old Auston Davidson of Paducah, was going northbound on John L. Puryear Drive.

For unknown reasons, Davidson’s vehicle entered the southbound lanes of travel and into the path of oncoming traffic.

Deputies say Davidson’s vehicle and a 2020 Nissan Sentra hit head-on.

Davidson was taken to an area hospital for treatment of “incapacitating injuries.”

The driver of the Nissan, a 19-year-old Smithland resident, was taken to another hospital with “non-incapacitating injuries.”

Deputies were assisted on scene by Mercy EMS, Reidland/Farley Fire Department and Harper’s Wrecker Service.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Heartland basketball referee is rethinking his time on the court after being attacked in the...
Heartland referee speaks out after attack
Top from left: William E. Tabor, Chelsey Doss and James Kortz. Bottom from left: Tyanna R....
6 people arrested in connection with man’s murder in Paducah
Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and closed at 7 p.m.
RESULTS: Mo. special elections
The area at Highway 74 and South West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau could soon become the...
Community leader proposes urban farm in Cape Girardeau’s south side
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street

Latest News

Interstate 24 eastbound traffic is moving again near the 55 mile marker after concrete spilled...
I-24 eastbound clear at 55 mile marker after concrete spill
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Kentucky State Police, Post 1 will be increasing traffic enforcement efforts with a focus on...
Kentucky troopers to increase traffic enforcement during holiday season
KY 276/Rocky Ridge Road in Trigg County reopened after a crash involving box truck hauling...
KY 276/Rocky Ridge Rd. in Trigg Co. reopened after crash involving box truck