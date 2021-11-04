2 drivers injured in head-on crash at McCracken Co. intersection

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at an intersection.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of John L. Puryear Drive and Hovekamp Road around 5:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 4.

They say a gray 2009 Jetta Volkswagen, driven by a 27-year-old Auston Davidson of Paducah, was going northbound on John L. Puryear Drive.

For unknown reasons, Davidson’s vehicle entered the southbound lanes of travel and into the path of oncoming traffic.

Deputies say Davidson’s vehicle and a 2020 Nissan Sentra hit head-on.

Davidson was taken to an area hospital for treatment of “incapacitating injuries.”

The driver of the Nissan, a 19-year-old Smithland resident, was taken to another hospital with “non-incapacitating injuries.”

Deputies were assisted on scene by Mercy EMS, Reidland/Farley Fire Department and Harper’s Wrecker Service.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.