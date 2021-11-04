Heartland Votes
2 arrested in connection with Cape Girardeau Co. burglary

From left: Shane Anthony Lee Shafer and Amber Dawn Chasten were charged in connection with a...
From left: Shane Anthony Lee Shafer and Amber Dawn Chasten were charged in connection with a reported burglary.(Cape Girardeau County Justice Center and Scott County Jail)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in connection with a burglary in October.

Shane Anthony Lee Shafer was charged with felony burglary, felony stealing, fraudulent use of a debit device and property damage.

He is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center on a $10,000 bond.

Amber Dawn Chasten was charged with fraudulent use of a debit device. She is being held at the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, a possible burglary was reported on Monday, October 25 at a home around the 900 block of County Road 442.

Numerous items were reported stolen including: credit cards, a laptop and diamond rings.

Investigators learned the stolen credit cards were being used at businesses around town. This led to the arrests of Shafer and Chasten.

