1 arrested, 2 at large in beating of veterans outside of American Legion Post

By Avery Williams and Brian Duffy
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have arrested one of the suspects accused in a brutal, violent beating of three people, two of them veterans, outside of the Firestone Memorial American Legion Post.

Shaun Husk, Jr.,19, was taken into police custody early Thursday from a Garfield Street home, according to a news release.

Police said Michael Baratko, 25, and Cody Sell, 19, are wanted on arrest warrants but remain on the loose.

The incident took place Saturday on Kenmore Boulevard. It started when a group of men pulled up in the back of the post and confronted one of the victims as he smoked a cigarette.

When the men were turned away in a robbery attempt, at least three of them jumped out of the car and started beating the man.

The other two men noticed what was happening outside when they glanced at a monitor that is connected to a camera outside of the post.

They rushed outside to help but were no match for the suspects.

All three victims suffered facial and head injuries during the attack, according to the release.

“People just don’t care anymore, they just do what they want regardless of other people’s rights. You should respect others as much as you do yourself, so those guys must not think much of themselves to begin with,” one of the victims told 19 News.

Husk, Jr. was taken to the Summit County Jail. He is facing charges of felonious assault, assault and obstructing official business, according to the release.

Akron police are asking for the public’s help in locating Baratko and Sell. Contact any of the numbers listed below with information about this incident.

Akron Police Department Detective Bureau: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip

Summit County Crimestoppers: 330-434-COPS

Text a tip to TIPSCO at 274637.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

