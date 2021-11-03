Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Thieves target Lights of Joy Christmas display in Branson, Mo.

By Madison Horner
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves targeted one of Branson’s biggest Christmas displays.

Lights of Joy Marketing Manager Chris Myer says thieves swiped numerous generator cords keeping the lights shining all season long.

“We do this for the kids, we do this for the community, so it’s so disheartening it’s so disappointing that somebody would come in here and try and shut us down,” Chris Myer said.

When staff went to order more cords they were faced with even more challenges.

”Everything from no supplies, huge price increases in supplies, a lot of this comes back to the supply chain,” Myer said.

Concerned about opening night on November 1, staff turned to the surrounding communities for help.

”We literally cleaned out Branson, Springfield, and Harrison trying to get those products,” Myer said.

Branson Chamber of Commerce communications director Lynn Berry says when she got the call about the theft she was completely shocked.

”We were pretty much appalled because nothing like this has ever happened in my 15 years of being the communication director for the Branson Chamber and CVB,” Lynn Berry said.

A police report was filed with the Taney County Sheriffs Office and employees even reached out to pawn shops and recyclers to notify them of the thefts.

”We’ve increased our security and we’re not going to let them steal Christmas,” said Myer.

’We hope and pray nothing like this will happen again,” said Berry.

Myer says they were able to open on November 1 as planned but encourages the community to reach out if they have any information about the thefts.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Heartland basketball referee is rethinking his time on the court after being attacked in the...
Heartland referee speaks out after attack
Top from left: William E. Tabor, Chelsey Doss and James Kortz. Bottom from left: Tyanna R....
6 people arrested in connection with man’s murder in Paducah
Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and closed at 7 p.m.
RESULTS: Mo. special elections
The area at Highway 74 and South West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau could soon become the...
Community leader proposes urban farm in Cape Girardeau’s south side
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street

Latest News

Calvin Jones discusses job opportunities at the job center.
Kennett Job Center hosts hiring event
Amid a nationwide workforce shortage, there's a promising job market in the Bootheel
Kennett hiring event
It's back to the drawing board in Scott City after voters shot down an internet sales tax...
Scott City declines new tax
David Koenig
Search for missing Branson man resumes this week
According to his release, court documents stated McCuiston recorded bathroom video of two...
Former Ky. middle school teacher sentenced to 10 years for child porn