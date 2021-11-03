Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted in Memphis for shooting three juveniles.

The shooting happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Deadrick Avenue near Baltimore Street.

According to Memphis police, four male juveniles were walking onto Baltimore Street when a white four-door car traveling on Deadrick Avenue began shooting at them. Three of the juveniles were shot and transported to a hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a multicolored hooded sweatshirt and a black ski mask. He was shooting a rifle from the front passenger seat of the car.

The suspect vehicle is a white four-door Nissan Altima with black wheels.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

