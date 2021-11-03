Southern 7 Health Dept. reported 19 new positive cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, November 3.

The health department also reported 12 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department, there is also a total of 110 active cases.

They also said there is one additional death, a male in his 60′s in Alexander County.

