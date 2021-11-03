Heartland Votes
PGA announcement set for Wednesday in St. Louis

By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A major sports announcement is expected on Wednesday, November 3 in St. Louis.

Governor Mike Parson and St. Louis leaders will join PGA officials at the Bellerive Country Club for the announcement.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m.

According to several reports from media outlets in St. Louis, Bellerive Country Club will likely be the host site for the 2030 President’s Cup.

The President’s Cup is similar to Ryder Cup, which pits the best golfers in the U.S. against golfers from other countries.

According to the country club’s website, they have hosted several PGA competitions, including the 74th Senior PGA Championship in the spring of 2013 and the 100th PGA Championship in 2018.

