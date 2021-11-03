Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 4 new cases of COVID-19

The Perry County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, November 3.
The Perry County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, November 3.(Storyblocks.com)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, November 3.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-12 years - 1
  • 13-17 years - 0
  • 18-64 years - 3
  • 65 and up - 0

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 28
  • Released from isolation - 4,467
  • Deaths - 74

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and closed at 7 p.m.
RESULTS: Mo. special elections
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
A parent is accused of attacking a referee after a basketball game.
Parent accused of attacking referee after Puxico basketball game
Shawn Yount, 55 of Advance was arrested on multiple burglary, stealing and property damage...
Advance man arrested on multiple burglary, stealing, property damage charges
Caruthersville Police arrested a 40-year-old man for impersonating one of their own.
Man arrested for burglary, stealing, impersonating a police officer

Latest News

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and one...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
The area at Highway 74 and South West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau could soon become the...
Community leader proposes urban farm in Cape Girardeau’s south side
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Egyptian Health Department reported five new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday,...
Egyptian Health Dept. reported 5 new cases of COVID-19