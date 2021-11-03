Naval Academy and BMHS grad speaks at Ballard’s annual Veterans Day program

Heartland Votes
Ballard’s annual Veterans Day program will be held on Thursday, November 11.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Ballard County Schools announced on Wednesday, November 3, that Nathan Myers a graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy and Ballard Memorial High School will speak at the Ballard’s annual Veterans Day program.

The ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 11, at 1:15 p.m. inside the BMHS gym.

Ballard Memorial High School is located at 3561 Paducah Road, Barlow, Ky.

According to Ballard County Schools their band and choir will perform while veterans in attendance will be recognized.

A candle light memorial will also be held in honor of those from Ballard County who have died in conflict.

Myers, is a 2012 BMHS alumnus that earned his bachelor’s degree in systems engineering at the Academy in 2012.

He was then selected to serve on board the USS North Dakota, a Virginia-class fast attack submarine homeported in New London, Conn.

After completing his tour of duty, Myers resigned his commission as a lieutenant and is in reserve status.

Parking will be available on the west side of the gym by the tennis court and visitors can also enter the door on that side.

For more information, please contact BMHS Principal Tim Adams at 270-665-8400, extension 2501 or by email.

