Missouri children age 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS) has adopted the CDC’s recommendation for children ages -11 to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine is administered in two doses, three weeks apart from each other.

The CDC announced the recommendation on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for children on October 29.

The Pfizer vaccine was originally authorized to be administered to people age 12 and older; however, the vaccine for children age 5-11 is one-third of the dosage for individuals 12 years or older.

“As a parent, I understand the concerns about vaccinating their young children,” said DHSS Director, Donald Kauerauf.

“It is important to make an informed decision based on factual, scientific information, not what is available in a social media feed. I highly encourage parents to discuss their child’s vaccination with their pediatrician or trusted medical professional.”

According to the MDHSS, in clinical trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was found to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in children age 5-11.

“While it is less common for a child to become severely ill or need hospitalization due to COVID-19, that risk certainly does exist, which became more evident during the recent Delta variant surge,” said Kauerauf.

“The Delta variant is still prevalent among COVID-19 cases, and it is impacting people differently than what we witnessed a year ago.”

Director Kauerauf also pointed out that kids have the potential to spread the virus and can cause severe illness in others like senior citizens and at risk populations, unknowingly.

According to census data gathered by MDHSS, more than 533,000 of Missouri’s population includes children age 5-11 who will now be eligible for vaccination.

Missourians over the age of 12 are still encouraged to get vaccinated if they have not done so to date.

Distribution of just over 116,000 pediatric doses across the state began earlier this week, with federal plans to scale up to full capacity over the next two weeks.

Get facts about COVID-19 vaccines and find a vaccine near you by clicking here.

