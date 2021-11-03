Heartland Votes
Marion, Ill. business teams up with veterans, community members to prepare meals for food banks

The group will be preparing the food and packing on November 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will...
The group will be preparing the food and packing on November 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will be delivering to Marion, Herrin and Carterville food banks on Nov. 8.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois business is giving back this holiday season.

Anderson’s Furniture teamed up with veterans and some community members, including the Marion High School girl’s basketball team, to help knock out child hunger.

They partnered with No Child Hungry and set a goal to prepare 10,000 meals that will be distributed through area food banks.

They will be preparing the food and packing on November 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will be delivering to Marion, Herrin and Carterville food banks on Nov. 8.

“My wife Michelle and I have always had a mission to give back in any way we can,” Owner Lowell Anderson said. “We have been so blessed we just want to pass on the blessings this holiday season and by partnering with No Child Hungry they have made it easy for us to purchase meal packs to feed the hunger and what better way to do it then allow the Veterans and the Community to help knock out hunger.”

