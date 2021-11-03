Man injured from grain SEMI-trailer truck crash in Ky.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday, November 2, around 1 p.m. that a tractor trailer overturned.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1000 block of Cook Store Trail.

When Deputies arrived to the scene they discovered the grain truck in the roadway laid to its side.

The investigation identified 57-year-old Ricky L. Chadwick, of Murray, Ky. was operating the 2011 international tractor trailer loaded with grain.

Chadwick was driving southbound on Cook Store Trail when the tires of the truck went off the road.

After the grain shifted which caused the trailer to turn over on the passenger side.

Chadwick was transported by a personal vehicle to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries that happened during the crash.

