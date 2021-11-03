Kentucky State Police announce increase in traffic enforcement during holiday season

Mayfield, Ky. (KFVS) - With the holiday season approaching, Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is preparing for the anticipated increase in traffic volume.

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 will be increasing traffic enforcement efforts with a focus on highly traveled roadways, such as interstates and highways.

According to the Kentucky State Police, as of November 3, there have been 660 fatalities as a result of collisions on Kentucky roadways in 2021.

Police say that that’s eight more lives lost on Kentucky roadways this year than there had been at this time last year.

There will be an increased presence of troopers out on the roadways in the coming weeks in hopes to reduce fatalities and ensure the safety of the public as the year comes to an end.

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 troopers will be focusing enforcement efforts on speeding violations, seatbelt, booster seat, and child restraint law violations, and impaired driving violations.

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 urges drivers to obey all Kentucky traffic laws.

With the planned increase in police presence on the roadways, Kentucky State Police, Post 1 would like to remind drivers to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

