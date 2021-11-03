Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kentucky State Police announce increase in traffic enforcement during holiday season

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 will be increasing traffic enforcement efforts with a focus on...
Kentucky State Police, Post 1 will be increasing traffic enforcement efforts with a focus on highly traveled roadways, such as interstates and highways.(KFYR)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mayfield, Ky. (KFVS) - With the holiday season approaching, Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is preparing for the anticipated increase in traffic volume.

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 will be increasing traffic enforcement efforts with a focus on highly traveled roadways, such as interstates and highways.

According to the Kentucky State Police, as of November 3, there have been 660 fatalities as a result of collisions on Kentucky roadways in 2021.

Police say that that’s eight more lives lost on Kentucky roadways this year than there had been at this time last year. 

There will be an increased presence of troopers out on the roadways in the coming weeks in hopes to reduce fatalities and ensure the safety of the public as the year comes to an end.

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 troopers will be focusing enforcement efforts on speeding violations, seatbelt, booster seat, and child restraint law violations, and impaired driving violations.

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 urges drivers to obey all Kentucky traffic laws.

With the planned increase in police presence on the roadways, Kentucky State Police, Post 1 would like to remind drivers to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and closed at 7 p.m.
RESULTS: Mo. special elections
A Heartland basketball referee is rethinking his time on the court after being attacked in the...
Heartland referee speaks out after attack
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
A parent is accused of attacking a referee after a basketball game.
Parent accused of attacking referee after Puxico basketball game
Shawn Yount, 55 of Advance was arrested on multiple burglary, stealing and property damage...
Advance man arrested on multiple burglary, stealing, property damage charges

Latest News

Top from left: William E. Tabor, Chelsey Doss and James Kortz. Bottom from left: Tyanna R....
6 people arrested in connection with man’s murder in Paducah
Death Investigation in Paducah after six people killed a man.
Death Investigation in Paducah, Ky.
Calvert City invites businesses and homeowners to decorate their storefronts and homes as part...
Calvert City sets date for Holiday Decorating Contest
The Kentucky Chamber Foundation has provided funding to help cover the costs of the state IDs.
IDs provided for Kentuckians released from incarceration