Kennett Job Center hosts hiring event

Calvin Jones discusses job opportunities at the job center.
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The job market in the Bootheel looks promising due to the increase in wages and job availability.

This comes from the Missouri Job Center in Kennett, who places willing workers with better jobs.

Hayti resident Calvin Jones wants to be an entrepreneur.

He said he recently lost his job and is currently looking for work to fund his food truck business idea.

“I’d like to have my own business. They said they would help me out and give me directions on which way to go. You know to help me try to get my business started,” said Jones.

“I’m determined every day, I’ve been here Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s what I need. And in order to get what I need to do, I have to first make the step to get my income in so I can get my food truck,” said Jones.

Missouri Job Center Supervisor Sonya Fuller said she doesn’t just help people like Calvin find jobs, she also helps them prepare for a career.

“We want candidates that are really ready to work,” said Fuller. “We offer resume assistance, preparation services. We offer interviewing technique services. We offer different assessments that address your skills to see what career you really fit in.”

With a promising job market, higher wages and available help, anyone looking for a job should have no problem finding work.

“The main goal at the end of the day is to obtain employment. We want people to walk out here with a career. We want them to be enthused about returning and remaining in the workforce,” said Fuller.

Like Jones, who said one day he will get his food truck, but in the meantime, he’ll take whatever job he can get.

“If I get a job right now, I’ll go ahead and be able to maintain my food truck. Get my business and get the supply I need, the food I need, and be able to post up. Let people know where I’ll be posted up at and be able to check me out,” said Jones.

If you are looking for work in Dunklin or Pemiscot Counties, the Kennett Job Center hiring event takes place at the Missouri Job Center on November 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

