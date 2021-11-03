Heartland Votes
Ill. Dept. of Public Health supports the CDC guidance for children to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

The Illinois Department of Public Health also said children five years and old can get the COVID-19 vaccine from local health departments.(Pixabay)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday, November 3, that they are adopting the CDC recommendation for children ages five through 11 to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health the decision comes from the FDA expansion of the emergency use for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children on Friday, October 29.

The vaccine for children ages five through 11-years-old is a smaller dose and is a third of the dose for individuals 12 years and older.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine distributes two doses that are three weeks apart for individuals that are eligible.

“I encourage parents who may have questions about COVID-19 vaccines for their children to talk with a pediatrician or family doctor,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.  “Medical experts and scientists have reviewed the data, which included clinical trials with more than 3,000 children receiving the vaccine, and have recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children.  While most children do not suffer severe COVID-19 illness, some do.  We also know children are great transmitters and can unknowingly infect people who could suffer severe illness.  We need as many people as possible, including children, to be vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus and end this pandemic.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health also said children five years and old can get the COVID-19 vaccine from local health departments, pharmacies, pedestrians office, Federally Qualified Health Centers and other providers that carry the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

About 2,200 pediatric providers in Illinois have enrolled in the State immunization registry and can give the COVID-19 vaccine to their patients.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was found to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in children ages 5 through 11.

