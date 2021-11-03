Heartland Votes
IDs provided for Kentuckians released from incarceration

The Kentucky Chamber Foundation has provided funding to help cover the costs of the state IDs.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Chambers of Commerce announced on Wednesday, November 3, that the Kentucky chamber foundation partnered with agencies to provide valid forms of identification for Kentuckians that are released from incarceration.

According to the Kentucky Chambers of Commerce the first few weeks after being released are critical to successful re entry and preventing reconviction.

The way to make a smooth transitioning is the start of having access to identification.

The Kentucky Chambers of Commerce said Identification is needed to secure employment, housing, transportation and other basic needs.

Individuals that are released from incarceration are unable to transition into the community without having proper identification.

The Kentucky Chambers of Commerce also said to re enter the workforce programs stress the importance of Kentucky’s returning citizens having a valid form of identification, instead of their release sheet with a mug shot.

Currently in Kentucky the law does not require any agencies to issue a state ID card or drivers license for Kentuckians that are released from prison.

The Pilot program objective is to have every inmate leave Kentucky Department of Corrections with the needful resources such as identification card, social security card and birth certificate.

More than 340 ID’s have been issued since February.

“The Kentucky Chamber is proud to partner with the Kentucky Department of Corrections, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to help provide a real second chance for those reentering our communities and ensure a shot a meaningful employment, which we know is key to reducing recidivism,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts.

