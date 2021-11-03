Heartland Votes
Advertisement

‘Grateful to be alive’: Lyft driver recovering in hospital after being shot 7 times by passenger

By Holly Emery and C.J. LeMaster
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Lyft driver is recovering from surgery Wednesday afternoon after a passenger she picked up dragged her into the woods and shot her.

The driver, Brandy Littrell, picked up Dontarius McGee in Byram Tuesday afternoon. Along the ride, McGee pulled a gun on Littrell and told her to get into the backseat of the car. McGee asked Littrell for money, bank account pins, and other information.

McGee drove them to Wimbledon Court where he instructed her to get out of the car and walk into the woods near by. He shot her seven times before taking her phone and car.

“I don’t want my family to not know what happen to me. And so I’m like crawling out of the woods, and get enough strength to stand up.”

Brandy Littrell

After he left, she dragged herself out of the woods and began knocking on apartment doors asking for help. One resident found her and called 9-1-1.

Littrell was taken to UMMC where she was treated for her injuries in her leg, arm, back, stomach and breast. She is now recovering.

“I’m just super grateful to be alive and my family are safe. And that’s what I’m grateful for,” Littrell said.

Jackson Police arrested McGee between Beasley Rd and Adkins Blvd for Aggravated Assault, Carjacking and Kidnapping.

See more of Littrell’s interview with WLBT tonight at 5 and 6.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Heartland basketball referee is rethinking his time on the court after being attacked in the...
Heartland referee speaks out after attack
Top from left: William E. Tabor, Chelsey Doss and James Kortz. Bottom from left: Tyanna R....
6 people arrested in connection with man’s murder in Paducah
Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and closed at 7 p.m.
RESULTS: Mo. special elections
The area at Highway 74 and South West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau could soon become the...
Community leader proposes urban farm in Cape Girardeau’s south side
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street

Latest News

According to his release, court documents stated McCuiston recorded bathroom video of two...
Former Ky. middle school teacher sentenced to 10 years for child porn
Michelle Dietzel, an SIU sophomore, speaks out after being a victim of gun violence.
SIU student speaks out after being a victim of gun violence
Top from left: William E. Tabor, Chelsey Doss and James Kortz. Bottom from left: Tyanna R....
6 people arrested in connection with man’s murder in Paducah
Death Investigation in Paducah after six people killed a man.
Death Investigation in Paducah, Ky.
Thieves target Lights of Joy Christmas display in Branson, Mo.