Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update Thurs.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, November 4.

He will updated Kentuckians on economic development and infrastructure improvements, along with the coronavirus, Delta variant and COVID-19 vaccinations.

The briefing will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Capitol.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

As of Tuesday, November 2, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,258 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths.

The current positivity rate is 5.05 percent.

Currently, 776 Kentuckians have been hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 239 were in the ICU and 133 were on ventilators.

