Heartland Votes
Freezing waring for all of the Heartland.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A freeze warning has been issued for the entire Heartland as we expect cold temperatures overnight. For this evening we will see clear skies and winds becoming calm. This will allow for temperatures to drop rapidly. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Thursday will be sunny and chilly for this time of the year. Highs will reach the low to middle 50s. We will see freezing temperatures again Thursday night. Lows by Friday morning will be in the middle to upper 20s.

