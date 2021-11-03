Freeze Warning tonight!

Clouds will continue to decrease through the afternoon and evening hours. Mainly clear skies tonight will allow for temperatures to drop quickly. All of the Heartland is under a freeze warning. Lows tonight will dip into the mid 20s north to upper 20s south. Lots of sunshine expected through the day on Thursday, but after such a cold morning it will take some time to warm up. Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the lower to mid 50s. Below freezing temperatures expected again Friday morning. A warming trend will start over the weekend.

