Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Freeze Warning tonight!

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds will continue to decrease through the afternoon and evening hours. Mainly clear skies tonight will allow for temperatures to drop quickly. All of the Heartland is under a freeze warning. Lows tonight will dip into the mid 20s north to upper 20s south. Lots of sunshine expected through the day on Thursday, but after such a cold morning it will take some time to warm up. Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the lower to mid 50s. Below freezing temperatures expected again Friday morning. A warming trend will start over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and closed at 7 p.m.
RESULTS: Mo. special elections
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
A Heartland basketball referee is rethinking his time on the court after being attacked in the...
Heartland referee speaks out after attack
A parent is accused of attacking a referee after a basketball game.
Parent accused of attacking referee after Puxico basketball game
Shawn Yount, 55 of Advance was arrested on multiple burglary, stealing and property damage...
Advance man arrested on multiple burglary, stealing, property damage charges

Latest News

Skies are cloudy in Tamaroa, Ill.
Cloudy and Chilly Morning!
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 11/3
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 11/3
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Freeze watches and warnings out for the Heartland.
Watch First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 11/2.
First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 11/2