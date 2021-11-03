Former Ky. middle school teacher sentenced to 10 years for child porn

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A former Lyon County Middle School teacher was sentenced on Tuesday, November 2 for trying to possess child pornography.

According to a release from Michael A. Bennett, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, Michael Derek McCuiston, 36, of Murray, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Bennett said there is no parole in the federal system.

According to his release, court documents stated McCuiston recorded bathroom video of two children younger than 18.

In April 2019, after receiving information about the incident, officers served a search warrant at McCuiston’s home.

He was arrested and later admitted that he placed a hidden camera in an attempt to capture child pornography.

“The secret recording of children in a bathroom, in an attempt to capture child pornography, is a horrendous crime - made worse because of the defendant’s position of trust as a teacher and a coach,” said Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI Louisville Field Office. “Today’s sentence does not erase the defendant’s deplorable actions, but it is a stern punishment that will help to protect some of society’s most vulnerable victims and show our commitment to holding sexual predators accountable.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Kentucky State Police investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Madison Sewell and Raymond McGee prosecuted the case.

