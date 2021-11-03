Heartland Votes
First Alert: Brrr! Cold Wednesday with sunshine

A frost advisory and a freeze warning is in effect for several areas until 9 a.m.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Bundle up! It’s a cold start to Wednesday!

Wake-up temperatures are in the mid and upper 30s, with a few areas in our northern counties only reaching the low 30s.

Cloud cover will gradually decrease through the day today allowing for some sunshine by the afternoon.

Highs will be very chilly in the upper 40s to the low 50s.

Skies will remain clear tonight with calm winds which will help frost to form by Thursday morning.

Plan on several more frigid mornings heading into the weekend, with subfreezing temps and frost possible.

A freeze warning is in effect from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Thursday and a freeze watch is in effect from late Thursday night through Friday morning.

Daytime temps will be in the 50s with sunny skies.

We will start to warm up again back into the mid 60s by Sunday and close to the low 70s by early next week.

