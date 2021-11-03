Cloudy and Chilly Morning!

Added cloud cover is helping temperatures from reaching the low 30s in many areas. However, it will still be a chilly start with the mid and upper 30s around. A few northern counties will reach the low 30s where thinner clouds are present. Cloud cover will gradually decrease through the day today giving us more sunshine again by the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to range from the upper 40s to the low 50s.

Skies will remain clear tonight with calm winds which will assist in frost formation by Thursday morning. Subfreezing temps will impact the entire Heartland tonight which can damage or kill vegetation.

Plan on frigid mornings heading into the weekend with subfreezing temps and frost possible. Daytime temps will be in the 50s with sunny skies. We will start to warm up again back into the mid 60s by Sunday and close to the low 70s by early next week.

-Lisa

