Calvert City sets date for Holiday Decorating Contest

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - Calvert City invites businesses and homeowners to decorate their storefronts and homes as part of the Calvert City Holiday Decorating Contest.

The contest is set to take place on December 3, from 6-8 p.m.

Individuals and businesses who have gone above and beyond in decorating their residence or business in an exceptional and creative approach will be recognized for their hard work.

“The contest encourages community pride and that pride is important to Calvert City,” said Blair Travis, director of marketing and business development for the City of Calvert.

The two categories for the contest are traditional and non-traditional décor, with first and second place prizes being awarded to each category.

Judging standards will be based on creativeness, lights and decorations, originality, and overall appearance.

Winners will receive recognition on the Calvert City social media sites, Calvert City website and each winner will receive a yard sign to place in their yard or storefront during the month of December.

Nominations will be accepted until December 3 at 4:00 p.m.

To make a nomination or find out more about the Calvert City Holiday Decorating Contest, call 270-395-7183 or email info@calvertcityky.gov.

