Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Building demolition at Fort Massac to allow for new historic project

By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The first steps in construction plans for a new historic village at Fort Massac State Park will move forward on Wednesday, November 3.

Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler and the “Friends of Fort Massac” mark the new project as the demolition of the old Laidlaw building gets underway.

Crews will start tearing down the building inside Fort Massac State Park at approximately 9 a.m.

Heartland News will have a crew in Metropolis for updates on the demolition of the building and to learn more about the new project.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and closed at 7 p.m.
RESULTS: Mo. special elections
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
A parent is accused of attacking a referee after a basketball game.
Parent accused of attacking referee after Puxico basketball game
Shawn Yount, 55 of Advance was arrested on multiple burglary, stealing and property damage...
Advance man arrested on multiple burglary, stealing, property damage charges
Caruthersville Police arrested a 40-year-old man for impersonating one of their own.
Man arrested for burglary, stealing, impersonating a police officer

Latest News

Laidlaw building demolition at Fort Massac set for Wednesday
Laidlaw building demolition at Fort Massac set for Wednesday
Advocates told Housing Committee members Tuesday that providers clearly need funding to prevent...
Illinois lawmakers, advocates contemplate how federal dollars could help the homeless
Residents in Missouri voted for internet sales tax on Tuesday, November 2.
Missouri election votes on internet sales tax
Ill. leaders looks for funds to help people in need with shelters.
Illinois looks for Funds for shelters to put people in need