Building demolition at Fort Massac to allow for new historic project

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The first steps in construction plans for a new historic village at Fort Massac State Park will move forward on Wednesday, November 3.

Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler and the “Friends of Fort Massac” mark the new project as the demolition of the old Laidlaw building gets underway.

Crews will start tearing down the building inside Fort Massac State Park at approximately 9 a.m.

Heartland News will have a crew in Metropolis for updates on the demolition of the building and to learn more about the new project.

