Annual Deer Hunters Sight-in Day event

The Williamson County Firearms Range will be open to the public on Saturday, November 13.
The Williamson County Firearms Range will be open to the public on Saturday, November 13.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick announced on Wednesday, November 3, that they will be hosting their annual Deer Hunters Sight-in day.

According to Williamson County Sheriff’s Department their firing range will be open to Individuals that would like to sight in their hunting guns for the upcoming firearm deer season.

The range will be open to the public on Saturday, November 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rain or shine the range will still remain open.

The Williamson County Sheriff Department said the range provides a safe and controlled environment for the activity.

The range is supplied with pavilion shelter, shooting benches and sand bags with marked distance range from 25 yards to 200 yards.

Hunters are allowed to bring their shotguns, muzzleloaders and pistols.

Targets will be provided by the Sheriff’s office but hunters can bring their own if they want.

The Williamson County Firearms Range is located at 18567 Philadelphia Road, Marion, Ill.

For more information contact Deputy John Fleming at 618-889-2298 or by email.

You can also contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or by extension 1320 or 1321 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

