6 people arrested in connection with man’s murder in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Six people were arrested in connection with a man’s murder.

William E. Tabor, 28, was arrested on charges of murder, kidnapping (victim death), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Chelsey Doss, 20, was arrested on charges of murder, kidnapping (victim death) and tampering with physical evidence.

James Kortz, 46, was arrested on charges of complicity to murder, kidnapping (victim death) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Tyanna R. Sims, 19, was arrested on a charge of complicity to kidnapping (victim death).

Casey E. Glunt, 42, was arrested on charged of facilitation to kidnapping (victim death) and tampering with physical evidence.

Lisa Tabor, 57, was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence.

According to Paducah police, just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, they learned a man was beaten, kidnapped, shot and killed several hours before.

Officers determined the assault and kidnapping happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Farley Place. They identified the victim as 33-year-old Justin T. Housewright of Louisville.

Police learned numerous people were involved.

They later found two suspects, Tabor and Doss, at a fast food restaurant on Jackson Street. They were taken to the police department and interviewed.

According to police, Tabor and Housewright had argued, and he and Doss, along with Tyanna Sims, were told Housewright was at the home on Farley Place early Tuesday morning.

Police said Tabor, Doss and Sims went to the home, along with James Kortz, and assaulted Housewright and tied him up.

Tabor allegedly forced Housewright into a vehicle, and he and Doss took Housewright to a home on Elizabeth Street. While there, police said Housewright managed to get out of the vehicle and tried to get away.

Tabor allegedly chased him behind a home and shot him several times.

Police say Tabor told them they left Housewright’s body there for several hours before deciding they needed to dispose of it.

According to police, Tabor told them he and Doss returned to Elizabeth Street later in the morning and retrieved Housewright’s body. He said they then drove around looking for a place to dispose of it.

Police said Housewright’s body was dumped on Tuesday afternoon in a field near West Plains Road in the Hickory area of Graves County.

Paducah police and Graves County deputies found the body late on Tuesday night and worked with the Graves County coroner to recover the body and evidence at the scene.

William Tabor, Doss and Sims were arrested late Tuesday night and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Glunt, Kortz and Lisa Tabor were arrested on Wednesday.

In addition to allegedly assisting with the assault and binding of Housewright, Kortz is accused of providing William Tabor with the gun used in the murder.

Glunt is accused of telling William Tabor that Housewright was at his house, witnessing the assault and kidnapping and cleaning up the house after the incident.

Lisa Tabor is accused of hiding the gun after the murder.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

