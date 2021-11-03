Heartland Votes
3 people shot in Applebee’s parking lot in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Memphis left three people injured Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Applebee’s on Hacks Cross Road.

Witnesses say a shootout took place between a customer inside Applebee’s and a suspect outside in the parking lot. More victims were caught in the crossfire.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says two of the victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The Applebee’s general manager was shot in the arm. He is expected to recover.

Witnesses say a patron inside the restaurant got into a shootout with a suspect outside after the suspect shot at the patron’s car.

Action News 5 is still waiting for the sheriff’s office to release a description of the suspect and the getaway car.

Stay with Action News 5 on air and online and we work to gather more details.

