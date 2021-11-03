Heartland Votes
133 new cases of COVID-19, 6 additional deaths reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

Cape Girardeau County COVID-19 update.
Cape Girardeau County COVID-19 update.(Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths as of Wednesday, November 3.

The seven-day positivity rate for the county is 15.3 percent.

According to the health center, death reports may be delayed due to the verification process.

The health center also reported 173 newly resolved cases.

As of Wednesday, according to the Missouri COVID Dashboard, 76,512 total doses have been administered to Cape Girardeau County residents.

