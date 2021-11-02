Southern 7 Health Dept. reported 11 new positive cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 2.

The health department also reported 32 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department, there is also a total of 110 active cases.

They also said there is one additional death, a woman in her 70s in Massac County.

Currently, 175 total deaths have been reported in the Southern Seven region.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.