Southern 7 Health Dept. reported 11 new positive cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 2.
The health department also reported 32 newly recovered cases.
According to the health department, there is also a total of 110 active cases.
They also said there is one additional death, a woman in her 70s in Massac County.
Currently, 175 total deaths have been reported in the Southern Seven region.
