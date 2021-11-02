Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southeast Mo. leaders working to establish long-term plan for electric vehicle use

By Breanna Harris
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Getting ready to plug into the automotive future.

We’ve told you about recent efforts in Illinois to support the use of electric vehicles.

The Cape Girardeau city manager gave the green light to hire a company that will create an electric vehicle readiness plan for the region.

The goal is to support the growing electric vehicle industry in Cape Girardeau County and surrounding communities.

There’s a growing number of electric vehicles on the road, but just a few options here in Cape Girardeau if you need to charge one.

“We do have currently EV chargers at the Schnucks grocery store. They’re also located at the casino and we have a number that are cited at the gas station on Center Junction and I don’t think they’re installed yet,” said McElroy.

Making our region more EV-friendly is just one of the goals of a new long-term transportation plan laid out by the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“The goal within the scope is an assessment not only the city of Cape Girardeau, but the city of Jackson, looking at their building codes, looking at their development codes also looking at zoning codes to see what potential barriers do we have for EV deployment but also how could we be more accommodating for folks wanting to install that type of infrastructure within our communities,” McElroy said.

Director Alex McElroy said a recent study found 80 percent of EV owners prefer to charge their vehicles at home. However, he noted many homeowners and renters don’t have a garage or carport.

That’s why one of the group’s goals is to map out where drivers can find charging stations.

“They’d be able to quickly reference where EV infrastructure exists so that they might be able to plan their day better with an EV vehicle to make sure they can charge if they don’t have access at home with a garage or a carport,” said McElroy.

McElroy said creating an electric vehicle readiness plan will cost roughly $95,000.

The goal is to have that plan completed by September 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent is accused of attacking a referee after a basketball game.
Parent accused of attacking referee after Puxico basketball game
Arnold Felton was wanted by the Poplar Bluff Police Department for assault second degree in...
Man wanted in Poplar Bluff shooting investigation in custody
The City of Cape Girardeau's first urban deer hunting season began on Monday, November 1.
3 deer harvested on first day Cape Girardeau’s first urban deer hunt
Emily Darnell is accused of stabbing her boyfriend during an argument over fast food.
Paducah woman accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument over fast food
Polls will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.
Mo. special election Tues.

Latest News

The area at Highway 74 and South West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau could soon become the...
Community leader proposes urban farm in Cape Girardeau’s south side
An RV dealership is one of the businesses impacted by the tornado on Sunday night in...
Resource center in Farmington for disaster relief
Leaders are working to get electric vehicles in use in the southeast Missouri area.
Southeast Missouri has a future for electric cars
Residents effected by the storm in Farmington, Mo. will now be able to get recovery assistance.
In Farmington, Mo there is recovery assistance for families effected from the storm