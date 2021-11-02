Heartland Votes
Sheriff: ‘Rust’ movie fatal shooting probe not getting film staff’s full cooperation

By CNN
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(CNN) - Authorities investigating the deadly shooting on the set of the movie “Rust” said not everyone is fully cooperating.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza were shot with a gun fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on Oct. 21. Hutchins did not survive.

In an interview on CNN’s Erin Burnett “Out Front,” Santa Fe County, N.M., Sheriff Adan Mendoza said that Baldwin has been in touch with investigators.

However, Mendoza specifically singled out the assistant director of the film, David Halls, for not being very cooperative.

“Well, um, no, I I think that, you know, working with counsel, some have not been very cooperative in coming up for followup interviews, and you know, that’s on advice of their counsel,” the sheriff said. “But we would recommend that they come in and clarify some of the statements, clarify some of the facts and let us know exactly what happened. If Mr. Halls sees what happened on the set that day different, then come and explain to us how it happened.”

Mendoza said investigators are still trying to figure out the chain of events, like who loaded the weapon, who inspected it, who brought the rounds and how the rounds got there.

He also said they are still awaiting analysis of the round from the FBI lab.

