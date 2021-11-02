Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Resource center in Farmington for disaster relief

An RV dealership is one of the businesses impacted by the tornado on Sunday night in...
An RV dealership is one of the businesses impacted by the tornado on Sunday night in Fredericktown, Mo.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A multi-agency resource center is open Tuesday, November 3 for those affected by the tornado and storms.

The resource center is open until 7 p.m. at the Farmington Community Resource Center at 2 Black Knight Drive.

Anyone impacted by the recent severe storms is encouraged to attend.

They will provide information and services on:

  • insurance information
  • legal services
  • food stamp replacement services
  • health and wellness services
  • emergency financial assistance

You’re asked to bring proof of address.

Organizers say child care is available at the center.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent is accused of attacking a referee after a basketball game.
Parent accused of attacking referee after Puxico basketball game
Arnold Felton was wanted by the Poplar Bluff Police Department for assault second degree in...
Man wanted in Poplar Bluff shooting investigation in custody
The City of Cape Girardeau's first urban deer hunting season began on Monday, November 1.
3 deer harvested on first day Cape Girardeau’s first urban deer hunt
Emily Darnell is accused of stabbing her boyfriend during an argument over fast food.
Paducah woman accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument over fast food
Polls will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.
Mo. special election Tues.

Latest News

Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler invited a delegation from the Taipei Economic and Cultural...
Delegation from Taiwan visits Alexander-Cairo River Port project
A parent is accused of attacking a referee after a basketball game.
Parent accused of attacking referee after Puxico basketball game
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
KY 276/Rocky Ridge Road in Trigg County reopened after a crash involving box truck hauling...
KY 276/Rocky Ridge Rd. in Trigg Co. reopened after crash involving box truck