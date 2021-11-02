Resource center in Farmington for disaster relief

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A multi-agency resource center is open Tuesday, November 3 for those affected by the tornado and storms.

The resource center is open until 7 p.m. at the Farmington Community Resource Center at 2 Black Knight Drive.

Anyone impacted by the recent severe storms is encouraged to attend.

They will provide information and services on:

insurance information

legal services

food stamp replacement services

health and wellness services

emergency financial assistance

You’re asked to bring proof of address.

Organizers say child care is available at the center.

