Resource center in Farmington for disaster relief
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A multi-agency resource center is open Tuesday, November 3 for those affected by the tornado and storms.
The resource center is open until 7 p.m. at the Farmington Community Resource Center at 2 Black Knight Drive.
Anyone impacted by the recent severe storms is encouraged to attend.
They will provide information and services on:
- insurance information
- legal services
- food stamp replacement services
- health and wellness services
- emergency financial assistance
You’re asked to bring proof of address.
Organizers say child care is available at the center.
