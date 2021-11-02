Removal of ‘Indians’ script sign at Progressive Field began Tuesday (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians took another step towards becoming the Guardians on Tuesday.

The process to remove the “Indians” script text sign hanging above the Progressive Field stadium seats started on Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Officials with the baseball organization said the Brilliant Electric Sign Company will oversee the multi-day project.

The Major League Baseball team has played under the Indians name since 1914, but the change to Guardians was announced in July following consistent pressure from Native American groups.

The Indians name is expected to formally change to Guardians following the end of the 2021 postseason.

