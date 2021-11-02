Pritzker announces $250 million initiative to address gun violence public health crisis

CHICAGO, Ill. (Gray TV) -Gov. JB Pritzker has officially declared gun violence a public health crisis in Illinois. But what can be done to solve it?

The governor is pledging $250 million in grants over the next three years to help some of the hardest-hit communities.

Gun violence has grown into a major problem in many neighborhoods from Chicago to Peoria, and Rockford to the Metro East.

The administration just launched a new initiative to reimagine public safety with a community-based and data-driven approach. This plan combines federal and state funding for grants, including $50 million from the current fiscal year budget. Pritzker is also dedicating $100 million to this effort in the next two state budgets.

This approach will center around violence prevention services, high-risk youth intervention, youth development programs, and trauma recovery for young people.

“We all deserve to be safe from gun violence”

“It’s a stray bullet through the bedroom window, an expressway shooting, the violence that ricochets through spaces that should be safe. We all deserve to be safe from gun violence,” Pritzker said. “But the reality is that Black and brown communities are being wrought by this violence.”

Pritzker also signed an Executive Order Monday supporting the Department of Human Services with implementing the Reimagine Public Safety Act. A new Office of Firearm Violence Prevention will work with other several state agencies to design the public health approach to reduce gun violence.

Lawmakers also noted this issue needs an intergovernmental approach because the state can’t tackle it alone.

“Law enforcement alone can never be the sole answer to reducing violence in our communities,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “Violence reduction and intervention are critical components to the modern public safety landscape as well as our holistic approach to combating crime.”

Sen. Robert Peters (D-Chicago) says the government’s first duty is to center public safety by and for the people.

“We see this in every corner and every zip code of our state. The status quo agenda is bad for public safety,” Peters said. “We are seeing young people who are stuck, who are hurting, asking us to step up.”

Senator Robert Peters, speaks out about safety and gun violence. (Mike Miletich)

Office of Firearm Violence Prevention

The administration will start to issue notices of funding opportunities for qualified organizations by the end of this year. They hope to have the new prevention efforts underway by next summer.

Pritzker also appointed Chris Patterson as Assistant Secretary for Violence Prevention at the Illinois Department of Human Services. Patterson will run the new Office of Firearm Violence Prevention after years of leading a similar grassroots effort.

“I will be laser-focused on carrying out our shared mission. Together, with the leaders here, we will activate evidence-based programs and services for the Reimagine Public Safety Act,” Patterson said. “We anticipate the capacity to fund violence prevention programs grants in 22 Chicago community areas and 15 other hardest-hit areas across Illinois.”

Patterson said this plan is the next step in making every neighborhood in the state a safe place to call home.

Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago) says Illinois can address this challenge by tackling the social determinants of health. Slaughter said education, economic development, housing, public health, and the environment all play a role.

“We want to be national leaders and to set the standard on how to address gun violence,” Slaughter said. “This means prioritizing best practices and also encouraging emerging practices as we onboard new and innovative ideas in this space. Fiscal responsibility is ever paramount and it’s absolutely critical that we engage in programs that are proven to be effective.”

“It takes a village”: Keeping children alive

The Reimagine Public Safety Act also requires HFS to submit a state plan amendment to Illinois’ Medicaid program that could lead to federal matching reimbursements for some of the services. Slaughter said Illinois will pilot that idea for the entire country.

This new effort means the most to parents who lost children too young. Tamika Harris lost her son, Marquise Lewis, to gun violence in August. Patterson helped Harris and her family after the 20-year-old died. Harris said she doesn’t know what she would’ve done without their support.

“They say it takes a village to raise a kid. It absolutely takes a village to mourn one as well,” Harris said. “If this bill helps one family not to go through this pain that I’m going through, then kudos to the bill and I’m here for it. I’m so here for it.”

Harris said the new programs can help make horrible days a little brighter.

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said leaders can no longer point their fingers and say gun violence is someone else’s problem. She said gun violence affects everyone in the state. Now, Stratton says everyone must be part of the solution. She also said this plan can prevent violence by investing resources in historically overlooked communities and repairing harm the perpetuates trauma that leads to violence.

“Justice is more than policing, jail, and prison,” Stratton said. “Justice is having enough resources and support in every community so that people can feel safe.”

You can read the Executive Order here.

