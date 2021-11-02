Heartland Votes
Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports zero new COVID-19 cases

The Perry County Health Department reported zero new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, November 2.
The Perry County Health Department reported zero new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, November 2.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported zero new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, November 2.

A summary of the confirmed cases includes:

  • Active cases - 24
  • Released from isolation - 4,467
  • Deaths - 74

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

