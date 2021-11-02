Local thrift stores see less donations this year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A leader with a local thrift store said donations have slowed down in the past year.

However they’re seeing more folks coming in to clear the racks.

“We were running 2 and 3 and 4 trucks to keep up,” said James Bolin, Executive Director of Adult and Teen Challenge America in Jackson.

He said he and his team were overwhelmed by the amount of donations they received last year.

This year they are still seeing a steady flow of clothes being dropped off, but not nearly as much.

“From the pandemic time to probably now its 25% less... At least 2 to 3 of these racks a day we would get in donations,” said Bolin.

However, the foot traffic coming into his store is going on an upward direction.

“I think we’re probably seeing anywhere from 8 to a good 10 percent increase from this time last year,” said Bolin.

Cole Teter is with Plato’s Closet in Cape Girardeau.

He said they often donate their excess clothes to stores like Teen Challenge.

“We still have new customers coming everyday dropping in their stuff,” said Teter.

At one time Teen challenge had a clothes drop box in the parking lot of Plato’s Closet.

Teter said bringing that back could help bring more donations.

However, it would need to be secure and protected.

“People started cutting the locks. We had to replace the locks 3 or 4 times and then people were breaking the door off,” said Teter.

Bolin expects to have enough donations heading in the winter months, but he’s hoping to hit the same numbers as last year.

“The increase does help during the holiday times,” said Bolin.

Bolin said if you are interested in donating you can visit any of their locations.

