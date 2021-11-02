Life Hacks with Laura: Number your containers

(KFVS) - If you’re like many, you have tons of containers for leftovers in your cabinets.

No matter how hard you try, it seems like there’s always a random lid that doesn’t match up with any bottom. Well, here’s a hack that is super easy, and will help keep your cabinet more organized.

Just take the bottom piece and write a number on it. Write the number with a permanent marker. Then you take the coordinating top piece and write the same number on the top piece.

Now, anytime you grab a lid, you know exactly which bottom it goes with.

