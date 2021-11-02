Freeze watches and warnings out for the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. The coldest air of the season so far is moving into the area and many areas will approach freezing tonight. We are watching a weak system that will move to our southwest. This system will bring clouds to our southern counties keeping temperatures above freezing there. Skies will likely remain clear across our northern counties allowing for temperatures to approach freezing. Because of this a freeze warning has been issued for our northern counties with a frost advisory for counties along the Ohio River. Lows by morning will range from near 30 far north to the upper 30s far south.

The cold temperatures will continue the next few days with all of the Heartland falling below freezing during the nighttime hours. After seeing highs tomorrow in the upper 40s and lower 50s temperatures will fall into the upper 20s in most areas by Thursday morning.

