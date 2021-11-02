Freeze warnings and watches issued for the Heartland

Much of southern Illinois is under a Freeze Warning for tonight as lows will dip right below freezing. The entire Heartland is under a Freeze Watch for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Most of the Heartland will enjoy some sunshine this afternoon, before more clouds spread into the area this evening and tonight. Even with clouds temperatures will fall into the lower 30s north to the upper 30s southeast. Wednesday will start with mostly cloudy skies. We will see some clearing through the second half of the day, but highs will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Then we clear out Wednesday night, that will push temperatures below freezing for everyone. The cold nights stick with the area for Friday and Saturday morning too, putting an end to the growing season.

